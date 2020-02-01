Charter flight to fly out Lankan students departs Wuhan

-

The special flight (UL1422) chartered by SriLankan Airlines, which departed to evacuate Sri Lankan students stuck in the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has taken off from Wuhan at 4.05 am (China Local Time) this morning.

The charter flight carrying 33 Sri Lankan students is expected to land in Sri Lanka at 7.30 am.

The flight took off from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 3.55 pm last evening (31).

It has landed at the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province where the novel coronavirus originated.

On Thursday, it was reported that the Government of China has expedited steps for Sri Lanka to land a special flight in Wuhan city in China. This is to evacuate the 33 Sri Lankan students and families currently residing in the province.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health stated that the quarantine plan is in place and ready to activate for the students who will be coming to Sri Lanka from the Wuhan city, once allowed.

Returning Sri Lankan students (also those who visited China due to other purposes during last 14 days) who were in China are advised to stay in their homes with minimal contacts with others for a period of 2 weeks from the day of arrival to Sri Lanka.