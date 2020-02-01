Explore indigenous and Western medicine remedies to fight coronavirus, President instructs

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed health authorities to collect information from experts in indigenous and western medicine to find a remedy to cure those affected with coronavirus.

President issued these instructions during a meeting with Ministers and officials of Health, Foreign Relations, Tourism and Higher Education held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (Jan. 31).

The first victim of novel coronavirus identified in Sri Lanka is now in stable condition, the official website of the President said in a statement. Sri Lankan doctors were capable of preventing the spread of the disease. President has commended efforts of everyone who contributed to secure this result and advised them to continue their mission.

President reviewed the steps taken by the committee of experts to prevent the spreading of the disease and to bring back the Sri Lankan students from China.

Instructing officials to provide all the necessary facilities to the students who returned from Wuhan and ensure their well-being, the President highlighted the importance of taking measures to sustain the tourism industry amidst this global health threat.

He has also instructed officials to take steps to enhance facilities available at hospitals.

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Dinesh Gunawardena, Bandula Gunawardena, Arundika Fernando, Pavithra Wanniarachchi and several Ministry officials were present at the meeting.