Thundershowers possible after 2 pm

February 2, 2020   07:05 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts after 2 pm this afternoon (02). 

According to the Department of Meteorology, light showers may occur in the eastern coastal areas in the morning.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in North-western province and in Hambantota and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa. Mainly fair weather will prevail in other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota and the sea areas extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota and the sea areas extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times.

