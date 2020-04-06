Curfew in 19 districts temporarily lifted on Thursday

-

The curfew imposed in all areas, except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, and Jaffna districts, will be temporarily lifted on Thursday (09).

The curfew in the relevant 19 districts will be lifted at 6 am and be in effect until 4 pm the same day.

However, the curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts will continue until further notice.

Meanwhile, the government has declared the period from today (06) to April 10 as a ‘work from home’ period.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services, the PMD said.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

The government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines in a responsible manner.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Colombo, Kandy and Kalutara will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave these areas until further notice.