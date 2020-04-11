Evening thundershowers highly likely over next few days  Met. Dept.

-

The possibility for evening thundershowers is high over most parts of the island during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (11th), are Pallugaturai, Ehetuwewa, Kadurugasdamana and Tamaralvillu at about 12:11 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be variable in the direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be easterly to north-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.