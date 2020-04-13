Another group of 32 from Ja-Ela moved to Oluvil quarantine centre

-

The navy has directed another batch of 32 persons from the Ja-Ela area who have had close contact with COVID-19 patients to the Naval Quarantine Centre in Oluvil, the navy spokesman said.

The Navy on April 09 conducted an intelligence operation to apprehend 28 persons who were avoiding quarantine orders remaining in the village of Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

Subsequently, this group of persons were sent to the SLN quarantine centre at Oluvil for proper quarantine process. Out of the 28 persons, 06 have been already tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Thereby, the naval intelligence in coordination with the Ja-Ela Police carried out a special operation in Ja-Ela and Makewita area on April 11 to identify more persons who had close links with the aforesaid COVID-19 patients and rest of the group.

During this operation, the Navy managed to identify a total of 52 persons from Ja-Ela (43) and Makewita (09) who had close contacts with the previous group. There were 43 males, 10 females, including 03 boys and 03 girls, in the new group.

In view of health concerns and safety of the residents in the area, this group was sent to the Naval Quarantine Center at Oluvil after a preliminary health check-up yesterday.

Meanwhile the navy has identified another 32 similar individuals and they have been sent to the Quarantine Center at Oluvil today.