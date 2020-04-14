Heavy rainfall over 100mm expected today

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island in the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places, the Department of Meteorology says.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (14th), are Madduvilnadu, Elephant Pass and Vannankulam at about 12:11 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be variable in the direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be Easterly to North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (15-25) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.