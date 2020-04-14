Over 26,600 under arrest for violating curfew

-

A total of 1,606 individuals have been arrested for violating curfew orders during the last 24 hours ending from 6.00 am today (14).

In the meantime, 373 vehicles were also taken into custody during this period.

The Police said 26,637 persons have been placed under arrest for violating the curfew since March 20 and 6,799 vehicles have been seized.

Sri Lanka Police has warned of strict legal action against people caught violating the countrywide curfew.

They will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and police bail will not be granted for them, police said.

Police also noted that none of the vehicles taken into custody will be released back to their respective owners, until the prevailing Coronavirus threat is eliminated.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew to minimize public movement in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.