Ranjan Ramanayake remanded

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been remanded until April 20 by the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court.

The former deputy minister was arrested last evening (13) on charges of violating curfew laws, abetting the violation of curfew laws and obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties.

A person from Piliyandala had arrived at Madiwela Parliament Members’ Housing Complex and informed the police officers on duty that he intends to meet former MP Ramanayake.

As the said person did not possess a valid curfew permit, the officers had made an inquiry into him.

However, Ramanayake who arrived at the scene had attempted to bring the person into the Housing Complex by threatening and obstructing the officers from carrying out their duties, police said.

Subsequently, the former MP and his visitor had been arrested by the Mirihana Police at the former’s house and taken to the Mirihana Police Station.

Ramanayake was produced before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court today (14) where he was ordered remanded until April 20.