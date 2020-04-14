Extreme Caution heat advisory for parts of the island

-

The heat index is expected to increase up to the ‘Extreme Caution’ level (32°C - 41°C) in some places in North-western and North-central provinces and Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Gampaha and Colombo districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

The advisory, issued this afternoon, is effective until tomorrow (April 15).

It has cautioned of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke due to continued activity.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body, says the Meteorology Department.

The department further says this is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.