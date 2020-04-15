Heavy rainfall above 100mm possible in several provinces

-

Evening thunderstorms activity is likely to be enhanced today. Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and Southern provinces.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.