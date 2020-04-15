Curfew in several districts to be temporarily lifted tomorrow

April 15, 2020   08:52 am

The curfew imposed on 19 districts will be temporarily lifted at 6.00 am on the 16th of April and re-imposed at 4.00 pm the same day.

However, curfew imposed in the High-Risk Zones (Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts and Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas) will continue until further notice.

The government has urged the public to bear the inconveniences caused as a result of ongoing curfew, in a responsible manner. 

Travelling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations that are introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

