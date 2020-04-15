Warning issued for lightning and heavy rain

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for heavy rain and lightning in several provinces within the next 24 hours.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rainfall (above 100 mm) are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and Southern provinces in the evening or night.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.