Balance of COVID-19 Fund surpasses Rs 703 million

With corporate, individual and direct donations, the balance of the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has now surpassed Rs 703 million, said President’s Media Division.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund on March 23.

Chief Administrator of the Gangaramaya Temple, Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero donated Rs 10 million from the Gangarama Vesak Fund to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (16), while Ven. Dr. Malwane Chandarathana Thero handed over a donation of Rs 2.5 million collected by the Teachers’ Association of the University of Kelaniya.

The National Water Supply & Drainage Board Engineers’ Association (Rs 2.5 million), Mr. S.D. Amarasinghe (Rs 1 million), and Huawei Technologies Lanka Co (Pvt) Ltd (Rs 1.5 million) made donations to the Fund today.

All the donations are credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon(BOC).

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011-2354479/ 011-2354354.