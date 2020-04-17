Warning issued for severe lightning

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for severe lightning in several provinces in the island.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces and Mannar district in the evening or night.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.