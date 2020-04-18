Over 30,600 curfew violators arrested since March 20

-

A total of 30,631 persons have been arrested since March 20 for violating the curfew while 7,892 vehicles were taken into custody.

The Police has placed 343 individuals under arrest over curfew violations between 6.00 am today to 12 noon.

In addition, 122 vehicles have been taken into custody during this time period.

Sri Lanka Police has warned of strict legal action against people caught violating the countrywide curfew.

They will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and police bail will not be granted for them, police said.

Police also noted that none of the vehicles taken into custody will be released back to their respective owners, until the prevailing Coronavirus threat is eliminated.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew to minimize public movement in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.