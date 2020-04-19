Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka climb to 254

-

Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, stated the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

With the new cases, a total of 10 patients have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus within the day (18).

The new cases have been reported from the quarantine center in Welisara.

Previously, 3 patients were reported from the Oluvil quarantine center and another had been under self-isolation in Rambukkana.

Thereby, the tally of COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka has climbed to 254 cases.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 86.

Currently, 155 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.