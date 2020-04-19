Thundershowers expected in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Mannar and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 pm, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western provinces and Mannar district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo, and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be variable in the direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.