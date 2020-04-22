Red alert for severe lightning during thundershowers

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for severe lightning and heavy rain in several provinces and districts in the island in the evening or night.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Ampara,

Mannar, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts, the Met. Department in its weather advisory.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places and there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.