Wildlife officer shot dead at Gal Oya National Park

April 23, 2020   07:48 am

A wildlife officer has been gunned down and killed by poachers during a raid at the Gal Oya National Park on Wednesday night (22).

He has been identified as a 25-year-old attached to the Wildlife Office in Inginiyagala, the Police Media reported.

The remains of the deceased have been placed under police security and the magistrate’s inquest is scheduled for today (23).

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder. A Bora-12 firearm has been seized along with the arrestees.

Dambagalla Police is probing the incident further.

