Ramadan fasting to commence on April 25

The first crescent of the new moon that will herald the start of the Ramadan was not sighted today (23), stated Colombo Grand Mosque.

Accordingly, Muslims in Sri Lanka are scheduled to commence fasting for Ramadan on April 25, the Colombo Grand Mosque declared.

Muslims all over the world will observe a month of fasting and prayers during Ramadan to commemorate the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed on the night of “Laylat Al Qadr”.

Fasting during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered to be one of the Five Pillars of Islam.