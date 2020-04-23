Count goes up to 340 with 3 more coronavirus cases

-

Three more individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a short while ago.

Ten persons have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus from Sri Lanka as of 9 pm today (23).

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 4 out of the 10 identified have been from the group sent for quarantine from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12.

Accordingly, the tally of total coronavirus cases in Lanka has risen to 340 patients.

Currently, Sri Lanka has reported a total of 105 recoveries and 7 fatalities.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry, 223 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals across the island.