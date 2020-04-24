Record daily total of 47 cases in Sri Lanka today

-

Sri Lanka has confirmed a record surge in positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as 47 persons tested positive for the virus today (24), says the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, the country’s total count of coronavirus infections has soared to 415.

Earlier today, 11 coronavirus patients were reported from the Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva later confirmed that 30 more naval personnel from the Welisara Navy Base have tested positive for the virus.

Subsequently, it was reported that 5 naval personnel who were on leave have also contracted the novel coronavirus, while another positive case was confirmed from De Soysa Hospital for Women in Colombo 8.

The latest person to have contracted the virus is a pregnant woman from Maradana area.

Meanwhile, 109 COVID-19 patients have made complete recoveries while 7 persons died of the virus.