Showery condition to enhance from tomorrow

The showery condition over the island is likely to enhance to some extent from tomorrow (27), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya and Kilinochchi districts in the evening or night.

Light showers are likely over western and southern coastal areas during the morning.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota particularly in the evening or night. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly to south-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.