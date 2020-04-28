Heavy rainfall over 100mm expected in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers are likely over Southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kalutara to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kalutara via Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.