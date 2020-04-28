50 stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sri Lanka

-

The Pakistan High Commission in Colombo coordinated with the government of Pakistan and the local Sri Lankan Authorities for the successful return of 50 stranded Pakistanis.

The Pakistanis were repatriated via Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 1185 that left Colombo at 0700 hrs local time on Tuesday.

The Deputy High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad was present on behalf of the High Commissioner to see off the departing Pakistanis at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

The returning Pakistanis thanked the government of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commission for arranging their repatriation to Pakistan.

They also expressed satisfaction and acknowledged efforts by the High Commission for the welfare and well-being of community members faced with difficulties in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

-Agencies