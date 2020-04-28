Confirmed coronavirus cases count hits 592

April 28, 2020   02:48 pm

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, as the positive cases count climbed to 592.

Earlier today, 8 persons who had tested positive for the virus were discharged from hospitals, raising the coronavirus recoveries total to 134.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday (27) with 65 new infections. The tally went up from 523 to 588 just within 24 hours.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 451 active cases of coronavirus are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed 7 deaths due to the disease.

