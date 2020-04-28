Tally moves up to 596 with 4 new COVID-19 cases

-

The Ministry of Health confirms that four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as of 5.00 pm today (28).

Total number of coronavirus cases identified in the country has now escalated to 596.

According to the Health Ministry, 8 coronavirus patients have been detected thus far today. Five out of them are naval personnel while the rest of the three are from the quarantine centre in Punanai.

Earlier today, 8 persons who had tested positive for the virus were discharged from hospitals, raising the coronavirus recoveries total to 134.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday (27) with 65 new infections. The tally went up from 523 to 588 just within 24 hours.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says 455 active cases of coronavirus are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed 7 deaths due to the disease.