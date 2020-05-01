Thundershowers expected in several provinces & districts

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be Westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be North-westerly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.