-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for severe lightning in several provinces and districts in the island.

Severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in North-western, North-central, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and Mannar, Vavuniya and Mulative districts in the evening or night.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity, the advisory said.