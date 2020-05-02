Thundershowers possible in several provinces & districts

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology has cautioned.

Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

A low-pressure area has developed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal sea area and it is likely to develop further. Fishing and naval community are requested to be vigilant in this regard in the deep-sea area.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be Westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be North-westerly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.