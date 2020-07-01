Kumar Sangakkara to be questioned in WC final fixing probe

-

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara has been summoned to appear before the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry.

He has been summoned by the unit to provide a statement regarding the ‘match-fixing’ allegations leveled by former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage pertaining to the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup.

Sangakkara, who captained the Sri Lankan national cricket team that reached the final of the 2011 World Cup, has been notified to appear at the premises of the investigative unit at 9.00 a.m. tomorrow morning (July 01).

The ministry launched an investigation after former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had recently claimed that Sri Lanka ‘sold’ the World Cup 2011 final to ensure a victory for India.

Aluthgamage, who was the minister of sports at the time, and former captain Aravinda de Silva, who was the selection committee chief, have already provided statements for the investigation while Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga on Wednesday became the first player to be grilled.

The 35-year-old was questioned for two hours by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) examining the conduct of the final, which Sri Lanka lost to India.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 274-6 off 50 overs in the final as Mahela Jayawardena hit a brilliant century. They appeared in a commanding position when Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar was out for 18.

But India turned the game around dramatically, thanks in part to poor fielding and bowling by Sri Lanka, who were led by Kumar Sangakkara.

India won the final by six wickets.

Former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene have ridiculed the accusations by the ex-minister and have demanded evidence from him.