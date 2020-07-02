Colombo Port workers launch strike

-

Employees at the Colombo Port have launched an indefinite strike over the Easter Terminal issue.

President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Workers’ Union of the Ports Authority Prasanna Kalutarage stated that all trade unions of the Colombo Port reached a joint decision to resort to strike action.

The strike was reportedly launched in support of the protest fast launched by three trade unionists on top of a crane yesterday (01), protesting against the failure to fix three gantry cranes brought down from China at the Eastern Terminal of the port.

Mr Kalutarage stated that the strike will continue until authorities agree to fix the gantry cranes in the Eastern Terminal.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday said that a final decision has not been taken to give the Eastern Terminal to India.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) had signed agreements with India and Japan to run the partially built East Terminal after dropping plans for a standard build-operate-transfer deal amid opposition from then President Maithripala Sirisena.