Three more Covid-19 cases brings total to 2,069

Three more Covid-19 cases brings total to 2,069

July 3, 2020   10:57 pm

-

Three more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,069.

The Government Information Department reported that a returnee from Maldives who is at the Punanai quarantine center and 02 returnees from Madagascar, quarantine at the Pelwehera center, tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly 195 patients infected with Covid-19 are currently under medical care at hospitals while the number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,863.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories