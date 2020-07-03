Three more Covid-19 cases brings total to 2,069

-

Three more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,069.

The Government Information Department reported that a returnee from Maldives who is at the Punanai quarantine center and 02 returnees from Madagascar, quarantine at the Pelwehera center, tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly 195 patients infected with Covid-19 are currently under medical care at hospitals while the number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,863.