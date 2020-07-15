-

The total count of COVID-19 cases who returned to health from the disease surpassed 2,000 mark today (15).

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 13 more patients infected with the virus have recovered completely.

Four of these recoveries are reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 05 from Iranawila Hospital, 01 from Minuwangoda Base Hospital and 03 from the Army Hospital in Panagoda, according to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit.

Thereby, total recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 2,001.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka’s COVID-119 infections tally currently sits at 2,665.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 653 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.