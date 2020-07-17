Showers or thundershowers possible in some provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-Western provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Southern province.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Pottuvil via Galle, Matara and Hambantota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land areas).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.