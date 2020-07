-

Two members of organized criminal groups have been arrested by Police on Thursday night (17).

The Police said one of them who goes by the alias ‘Ranga’ is an associate of the notorious underworld figure ‘Uru Juwa’.

He was taken into custody in the area of Mulleriyawa.

Meanwhile, the other arrestee named Ruwan Sanjeewa has been identified as an associate of ‘Kudu Anju’. He arrested in Ratmalana area.