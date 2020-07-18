219 civilians at SLAF quarantine facility released

-

A group of 219 civilians, who were under quarantine at the Sri Lanka Air Force facility in Mullaitivu, have been released upon completing the procedure.

This Quarantine Centre operated by the SLAF was established on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias in order to support the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

The entire operation of this Quarantine Centre was managed by SLAF Station Mullaitivu under the supervision of the Commanding Officer.

These individuals were released today (18) were confirmed by PCR tests that they were not infected with COVID-19.

They have also been instructed to be in self isolation for a further 14-day period in compliance with health precautions.