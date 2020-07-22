Thundershowers possible in Uva, Eastern provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at times in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can be increased up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.