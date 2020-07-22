Fourteen arrivals from Saudi Arabia spike COVID-19 case tally

-

Fourteen arrivals from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for COVID-19 virus, stated the Department of Government Information.

With the new cases, 15 patients of coronavirus have been identified within today (22).

The count of total coronavirus cases reported in the country is now at 2,745.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 670 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

The recovery tally from the disease was pushed to 2,064 cases today as 16 patients regained their health and were discharged from the hospital.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.