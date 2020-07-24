-

The Court of Appeal has postponed until Monday (July 27) the supporting of the writ petition filed by the interdicted Superintendent (SP) of the Negombo Prison, Anuruddha Sampayo.

The petition was taken up today (24) before a judge bench comprising President of Appeals Court Justice A.H.M.D Nawaz and Justice Sobitha Rajakaruna.

Deputy Solicitor General Milinda Gunathilaka, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, raising preliminary objections before the court today requested that the petition be rejected without being taken of for hearing.

The Deputy Solicitor General stated that although the petitioner has requested that warrant issued for his arrest be revoked, a copy of the order issued by the magistrate that issued the warrant has not been presented with the petition.

He pointed out that therefore the court cannot consider the petition and also accused the petitioner of making a number of false accusations in his writ petition.

The President of the Appeals Court then informed President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya, who is appearing on behalf of the petitioner, that it would be appropriate to present a new petition instead of the revision petition submitted.

Accordingly the petitioner was instructed to present a new petition by the court, which fixed t for support on Monday (27).

President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya requested the court to issue an interim order preventing the execution of the warrant issued for the petitioner’s arrest, until the petition is taken uf for consideration on Monday.

However, the Deputy Solicitor General objected to this request while the court did not issue any orders pertaining to that request.

The petition was postponed until Monday (27).