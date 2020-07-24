Arrival from UK tests positive for COVID-19

-

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 this evening (24), taking the confirmed positive cases tally to 2,764, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Department of Government Information, this latest coronavirus case is an arrival from the United Kingdom.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, a total of 659 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries reported from the disease in the country moved up to 2,094 earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.