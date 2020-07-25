Spells of showers in parts of the island

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of light showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and Hambanthota district and the western slopes of the central hills.

The public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0 m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.