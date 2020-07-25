Sri Lanka, UK discuss stepping up bilateral trade and investment

-

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the Minister for International Trade of the UK Ranil Jayawardena have discussed stepping up bilateral trade and investment and expanding the areas of cooperation during a recent teleconference.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this was the first official interaction between the two Ministers.

Both Ministers welcomed further consolidating the longstanding bilateral engagement through increased trade, security, research and training, in science and technology, including people-to-people contacts. In particular, Ministers Gunawardena and Jayawardena agreed on the need for close cooperation to address the challenges facing bilateral trade and investment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both identified the importance of moving the supply chains, opening travel and tourism sectors and pressing economic issues. Opportunities for new export products to the UK market from Sri Lanka were also discussed, the Foreign Ministry said in its media release.

Recalling the shared values and interests between the UK and Sri Lanka as members of the Commonwealth, Minister Gunawardena reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to continue its active participation in the organization.

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena extended an invitation for Ranil Jayawardena to visit Sri Lanka at the earliest opportunity after the General elections.