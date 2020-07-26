Met Dept. warns of rain and coastal inundation

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces while several spells of light showers may occur in North-Western province, as per the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts and the western slopes of the central hills.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota due to the effect of swell waves.

People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Potuvil. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Potuvil and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0 m height (this is not the height of near-shore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.