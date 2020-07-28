Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

-

The showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western parts is expected to enhance to some extent during the next few days from the today evening, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern and Eastern provinces too.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

The public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle and due to the effect of swell waves. People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the North-eastern, Eastern and South-eastern deep-sea areas to the island while heavy showers are likely at some places. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0 m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.