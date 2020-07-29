Coronavirus infections count reaches 2,810

-

Total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,810 as another person tested positive for the virus on Tuesday (28).

This positive case is a person who has arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Department of Government Information.

Three other arrivals from the UAE and a contact of a novel coronavirus patient at the Senapura Rehabilitation Centre were also confirmed COVID-19 positive yesterday.

According to statistics, 503 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka has moved up to 2,296 on Tuesday as a record 175 were discharged from hospitals upon making complete recoveries.

The daily situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit mentioned that 130 of these recoveries were confirmed from the Kandakadu Treatment Centre. Six were from Infectious Disease Hospital, 02 from Welikada Base Hospital, another 02 from Iranawila Hospital, 13 from Kattankudy Base Hospital and the remaining 22 from Army Hospital in Panagoda.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.