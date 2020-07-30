Spells of showers expected in some areas

July 30, 2020   08:18 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times in Southern province, Polonnaruwa, and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle and due to the effect of swell waves.

People living in coastal areas have been requested to be vigilant in this regard.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0 m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

