Met. Dept. cautions of coastal inundation

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province in the evening or night.

Heavy rainfalls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in Southern province, Polonnaruwa, Mannar and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves. People living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.