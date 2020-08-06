SLPP secures Welimada polling division victory
August 6, 2020 05:48 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of Welimada polling division of Badulla electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 33,532 votes (60.19%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 18,536 votes (33.27%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 1,962 votes (3.52%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 621 (1.11%).